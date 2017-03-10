Environment Canada issues snow squall warning for London-Middlesex

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for London, Parkhill, and eastern Middlesex County Friday morning.

A snow squall watch was issued Thursday evening, but it was upgraded to a warning shortly before 11 a.m. Friday with squalls coming in off Lake Huron expected to pummel the region.

The amount of snow will depend on the direction of the wind, though forecasters believe the London area could receive between five and 15 centimetres.

“In terms of the city of London itself, it looks like the worst of the activity is going to be over the eastern portions of the city and farther east towards Woodstock,” said meteorologist Mark Schuster.

Blowing snow could be an issue at times, thanks to strong northwesterly winds.

Motorists are urged to be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions due to sudden white-out conditions from bursts of heavy snow. Drivers should turn their lights on in the event of heavy snowfall, and maintain a safe following distance.

“Gusts up to 60, maybe quieting down a little bit to gusts up to 50 [km/h] or so tonight and through the day on Saturday,” said Schuster, “but if you get the heavy lake effect snow combined with those winds you can get significantly reduced visibility down to 100 metres or even less at times.”

The system is expected to head north overnight but forecasters note it’s possible the snowsquall activity could come back south. Snow is expected throughout the weekend with temperatures forecast to stay below the freezing mark until at least Thursday.