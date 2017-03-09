Canada
March 9, 2017 7:30 pm

London Police seek suspect wanted for trying to lure boy into SUV

By News Announcer  AM980 London

London police have released a description of a suspect accused of child luring.

AM980
A A

The London Police Service has released a suspect description as officers try to find a man who allegedly tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle.

According to police, the boy was approached by a stranger in the area of Meadowlands Way and Callingham Drive sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man tried to talk the boy into getting into the SUV but the boy fled and told an adult about the incident.

The suspect is described as a tall white man in his 20s with short spiky black hair and a beard but no moustache. He was wearing a brimmed hat, a coat with red panels on the front and back and black panels on the side, black track pants with red sides, and red ankle boots.

The man was driving a grey newer-model GMC SUV-style vehicle with black luggage rails on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
attempted child luring
Child Luring
london police investigation
london police luring investigation
london police suspect description

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News