London Police seek suspect wanted for trying to lure boy into SUV

The London Police Service has released a suspect description as officers try to find a man who allegedly tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle.

According to police, the boy was approached by a stranger in the area of Meadowlands Way and Callingham Drive sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man tried to talk the boy into getting into the SUV but the boy fled and told an adult about the incident.

The suspect is described as a tall white man in his 20s with short spiky black hair and a beard but no moustache. He was wearing a brimmed hat, a coat with red panels on the front and back and black panels on the side, black track pants with red sides, and red ankle boots.

The man was driving a grey newer-model GMC SUV-style vehicle with black luggage rails on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).