March 9, 2017 9:23 am
Updated: March 9, 2017 9:27 am

Malta’s iconic Azure Window, featured in ‘Game of Thrones,’ collapses into sea

By Staff The Associated Press

Tourists walk on the Azure Window on the west coast of the Maltese island of Gozo on September 23, 2016.

Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi
VALLETTA, Malta – The Azure Window, a natural rock arch which jutted onto the sea off Malta and was a backdrop for the Game of Thrones TV series, has collapsed in a storm.

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted his “heartbreaking” sadness at the loss Wednesday of one of the main tourist attractions on the island of Gozo.

No one was injured.

The part of coast where the Azure Window, a natural rock arch which jutted onto the sea off Malta, is seen as it is Wednesday, March 8, 2017, after the arch collapsed in a storm.

AP Photo/Christian Mangion

Geologist Peter Gatt said the limestone pillar supporting the arch gave way. He attributed the collapse to years of erosion by both under- and over-ground sea swells.

The window also served as a backdrop in the 1981 movie Clash of the Titans.

With parts of the rock formation crumbling over the years, the government last month enacted (euro)1,500 fines ($2,300) for anyone caught walking across the arch.

