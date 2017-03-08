Military families in B.C. struggle to find family doctors

Life in the military often means having to pack up and move.

“It’s not uncommon for us to move every two to four years,” said Derrick Allday, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

That itinerant lifestyle can be particularly challenging for members of the military stationed in B.C. who often struggle to find a family doctor.

“It is really difficult because there [aren’t] a lot of doctors out there,” Allday’s wife Lisa Scale said.

Two years ago, B.C.’s legislature heard an estimated 220,000 British Columbians did not have a family doctor despite a 2010 government promise to “provide every British Columbian who wants a family doctor with one by 2015.”

Two years later, many find themselves relying on walk-in clinics rather than family doctors.

The Canadian Armed Forces has recently launched a new program that has a private company help military families find doctors.

Tracy Cromwell, executive director of the Mainland B.C. Military Family Resource Centre, said the program has been well-received. She recalls recently telling a member of a military family about the new initiative.

“I said, ‘We have this program now where we might be able to help you get access to a doctor. Has this been an issue for you before?’” Cromwell recalled.

“She said, ‘That’s my life. That’s what I go through all the time.'”

Lisa Scale is thankful for the program.

“They contacted me this morning and we now have a family doctor,” she said.

“Eighteen months here and we haven’t had a family doctor and now instantly I have a family doctor.”

Ironically, Allday will likely be redeployed this summer, which means his family will have spent almost of their time in Vancouver visiting walk-in clinics.

They hope health care at their next destination won’t be as much of a problem.

“The doctors where we potentially may be going, they do house calls and things like that so I’m hoping it might be a little easier to get health care,” Allday said. “It can’t be any more difficult than here, I guess.”

– With files from Ted Chernecki