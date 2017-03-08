More than 4,300 kegs tapped at Rogers Place in first 6 months
Wednesday marked the six-month anniversary of the opening of Rogers Place, downtown Edmonton’s new arena and home of the Edmonton Oilers.
The arena opened its doors to much fanfare on Sept. 8, 2016, after years of debate and construction.
Country superstar Keith Urban was the first performer to hit the stage for a concert at the arena, although there was a top secret concert held weeks earlier as a way to test the facility’s lights, sound and stage.
Since then, Rogers Place has played host to dozens of live events, hockey games and other community and corporate events. Here’s a closer look, by the numbers:
139,575
The number of popcorn servings handed out at Rogers Place
86,204
The number of hot dogs consumed in the building
84,813
The number of caesars sold inside the downtown arena
4,374
The number of kegs tapped at Rogers Place
70
The number of Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings games played on the ice at Rogers Place. Including the pre-season, the Oilers have played 34 games, while the Oil Kings have played 36 games.
How has ICE District changed in six months? Here’s a comparison from the Global 1 helicopter on Sept. 8, 2017 and March 7, 2017.
28
The number of live event nights held at Rogers Place. Since September, 12 performers have hit the stage at the downtown arena, including:
- Keith Urban
- Dolly Parton
- Drake (x2)
- Dixie Chicks
- Carrie Underwood
- Kanye West
- John Fogerty
- Chicago and Earth Wind and Fire
- Florida Georgia Line
- Amy Schumer
- Cirque du Soleil Toruk (x8)
- Garth Brooks (x9)
81
The number of community and corporate events held at Rogers Place, including a tennis clinic at Ford Hall with more than 400 students and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Ball
1.5 million
The approximate number of guests who have walked through the doors of Rogers Place
At 819,200 square feet, the $613.7-million building is almost twice as large as Rexall Place.
