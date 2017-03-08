More than 4,300 kegs tapped at Rogers Place in first 6 months

Wednesday marked the six-month anniversary of the opening of Rogers Place, downtown Edmonton’s new arena and home of the Edmonton Oilers.

The arena opened its doors to much fanfare on Sept. 8, 2016, after years of debate and construction.

READ MORE: Rogers Place arena opens in downtown Edmonton to great fanfare

Country superstar Keith Urban was the first performer to hit the stage for a concert at the arena, although there was a top secret concert held weeks earlier as a way to test the facility’s lights, sound and stage.

Since then, Rogers Place has played host to dozens of live events, hockey games and other community and corporate events. Here’s a closer look, by the numbers:

139,575

The number of popcorn servings handed out at Rogers Place

86,204

The number of hot dogs consumed in the building

84,813

The number of caesars sold inside the downtown arena

4,374

The number of kegs tapped at Rogers Place

Watch below: The Great One Wayne Gretzky hits the ice at Rogers Place

70

The number of Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings games played on the ice at Rogers Place. Including the pre-season, the Oilers have played 34 games, while the Oil Kings have played 36 games.

IN PHOTOS: Rogers Place hosts inaugural Battle of Alberta

How has ICE District changed in six months? Here’s a comparison from the Global 1 helicopter on Sept. 8, 2017 and March 7, 2017.

Slide

28

The number of live event nights held at Rogers Place. Since September, 12 performers have hit the stage at the downtown arena, including:

Keith Urban

Dolly Parton

Drake (x2)

Dixie Chicks

Carrie Underwood

Kanye West

John Fogerty

Chicago and Earth Wind and Fire

Florida Georgia Line

Amy Schumer

Cirque du Soleil Toruk (x8)

Garth Brooks (x9)

READ MORE: Garth Brooks honoured in Edmonton with banner at Rogers Place

81

The number of community and corporate events held at Rogers Place, including a tennis clinic at Ford Hall with more than 400 students and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Ball

1.5 million

The approximate number of guests who have walked through the doors of Rogers Place

READ MORE: By the numbers: how does Edmonton’s Rogers Place stack up against other NHL arenas?

At 819,200 square feet, the $613.7-million building is almost twice as large as Rexall Place.

Follow @CaleyRamsay