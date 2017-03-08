Mumps case confirmed at Nova Scotia elementary school

A case of the mumps has been confirmed at O’Connell Drive Elementary School in Porters Lake, N.S.

Parents were notified Tuesday and urged to check their children’s vaccination records. At this time, it’s unclear if it’s a student or staff member that’s been diagnosed with the mumps.

The mumps virus is spread when a person with the illness coughs or sneezes nearby, or shares food or drinks with other people.

Symptoms of mumps include swelling and pain in the jaw, fever, headache, tiredness, aching muscles and joints, and vomiting.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to appear after exposure.

Last month, a case of the mumps was also confirmed at Halifax West High School.

— With files from Global News’ Cory McGraw.