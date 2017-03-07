RCMP search for man who stole insulin pump from child at hockey arena near Calgary
RCMP are searching for a man who stole an insulin pump from a child.
Police said a man entered the locker room of the Ron Ebbesen Arena in Airdrie last Thursday and took the $5,000 pump between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.
The boy’s mother said it’s a lifeline for her son, who has Type 1 diabetes and was playing hockey at the time.
The man is described as having a slim to average build and standing approximately 6 feet tall.
He was wearing a navy blue toque with a white emblem on it and white writing on the fold, jeans, a black-hooded winter jacket with grey lining and black running shoes with a white Nike logo.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cst. Jennifer Weedmark at the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
