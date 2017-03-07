Crime
RCMP search for man who stole insulin pump from child at hockey arena near Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP have released photos of a suspect after a child's insulin pump was stolen from an arena in Airdrie.

Airdrie RCMP
RCMP are searching for a man who stole an insulin pump from a child.

Police said a man entered the locker room of the Ron Ebbesen Arena in Airdrie last Thursday and took the $5,000 pump between 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

The boy’s mother said it’s a lifeline for her son, who has Type 1 diabetes and was playing hockey at the time.

The man is described as having a slim to average build and standing approximately 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a navy blue toque with a white emblem on it and white writing on the fold, jeans, a black-hooded winter jacket with grey lining and black running shoes with a white Nike logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cst. Jennifer Weedmark at the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

