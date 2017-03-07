Scarborough subway extension design approved by Toronto’s executive committee

Toronto’s executive committee has endorsed a preferred route alignment for the Scarborough subway extension and a proposed underground bus terminal at Scarborough Town Centre.

Committee members voted in favour of a route alignment that would run express to Scarborough Town Centre from Kennedy subway station. If approved by council, it would be aligned with the existing McCowan Station location. A previous council report in July pegged the cost of the subway extension project at a cost of $3.16-billion.

The executive committee also voted in favour of building an estimated $187-million terminal underground at the new subway station. That brings the total project price tag to $3.34-billion.

Construction could begin as soon as 2019 with a potential opening date in 2026.

The packed executive committee meeting was greeted with debate from both sides.

Councillor Janet Davis, who is against the project, said the escalating costs are concerning.

“We’re looking now at close to $4-billion project with the design only at five per cent,” she said.

Mayor John Tory, who has been strongly supportive of the project, said it’s time to move ahead with the project.

“I think it allows us to continue to move forward,” he said. “I really do think that’s what the people want us to do is to continue to move forward.”

The report will go to the TTC board on March 22 before heading to Toronto city council for its consideration on March 28.