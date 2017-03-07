Montreal’s metro system slated for more elevators within 5 years

The agency managing Montreal’s metro network is adding 14 new elevators to existing metro stations, which would bring the total number of wheelchair-accessible stations to 34 in five years, the agency revealed Tuesday.

It is investing more than $230 million into the infrastructure improvements on the transit network.

Also in the works, all of the city’s buses will be equipped with a front ramp by 2025.

The older buses are being steadily phased out and have a life cycle of about 16 years.

Key stations set to get elevator upgrades include the beginning and end of the Green Line and the Berri-UQAM transit hub, which connects the orange and green lines.

One notable omission, according to Steven Laperriere of RAPLIQ, is the Yellow Line station at Longueuil, which he described as a “huge portion of South Shore transport.”

All of this is happening alongside accessibility plans at the Vendome Metro, which are slated for completion in 2019.

A public consultation is scheduled for Wednesday.