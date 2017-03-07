Riders add two Canadians to the roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders added a pair of Canadians to the team on Tuesday.

The team announced they signed Canadian defensive lineman Eddie Steele.

Steele joins the Riders from Edmonton where he has played the last four years. The 28-year-old played in all 18 games last season, starting five of them.

In six seasons Steels has registered 108 defensive tackles and 13 quarterback sacks in 90 games.

The Riders have also signed long snapper Jorgen Hus.

Hus will return to the Riders for his third season. The University of Regina product has played a total of 27 regular season games.