Winter storm closes highways, delays flights in southeastern Saskatchewan

A powerful blizzard moving through southeastern Saskatchewan has closed one of the border crossings into the United States.

The storm came into the province on Monday with high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility continuing to affect travel in southeast Saskatchewan.

Due to the conditions, the Torquay border crossing is closed. Highway 350 to the border is still open, however, travel is not recommended.

The North Portal crossing south of Estevan, Sask. is open but Highway 47 leading to the border is now closed.

All of the highways leading into Manitoba within the southeast part of the province are closed. Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw from Tuxford to Chamberlain closed Tuesday afternoon.

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline have also listed other highway closures near Estevan and Weyburn. Travel is not recommended in the Yorkton area as well.

Paul Spasoff, assistant director of communications, with Saskatchewan Highways and Infrastructure, said highways are usually closed when two conditions are met including zero visibility, snow blocked roads, snow drifts, ice covered roads or accidents.

“Usually we need two of those conditions in place to be closing a section of the highway,” Spasoff said.

“That’s something that’s done in the interest of public safety because there’s limited visibility, there’s obstructions on the road or just hazardous conditions.”

For a highway to be changed from “travel not recommended” status to “closed,” plow drivers across the province will monitor and call the Highway Hotline.

“Once they see those conditions, they’re updated,” Spasoff said.

“So if they can see conditions that would meet the criteria of travel not recommended, then that gets communicated back to the hotline and posted on there.”

There are signs that are put on the road when it is closed, but crews are not out due to safety concerns.

“We recommend they follow the warnings, it’s for their own safety,” Spasoff said when addressing drivers.

Spasoff recommends checking the Highway Hotline before travelling.

“I think it’s important for people to know before heading out,” Spasoff said.

“It might be nice where you are right now but to check where it is your going, what the highway conditions are going to be like along the way.”

Saskatoon is still under a blowing snow advisory with winds gusting up to 70 to 80 kilometres per hour. Regina is under a blizzard warning with winds up to 70 to 90 kilometres an hour. The landfill in Regina has been closed due to wind speeds.

At the Regina International Airport and the Saskatoon International Airport, there have been several cancelled or delayed flights due to the weather conditions.

“The cancellations and delays have indeed been weather-related. Blizzard like conditions create poor visibility thus preventing safe aircraft landing conditions. No aircraft in leads to no aircraft out. Runway surface conditions themselves are clear and safe, thus not a factor in the cancellations. Safety precautions taken include the RAA (Regina Airport Authority) ensuring that things on site are secured so as not to be affected by the extreme wind conditions, along with keeping our roadways and runways clear and safe to use. The RAA ensures that operations within the airport itself are in good order and ready to facilitate a return to normal commercial aircraft landing services,” Tamara Ruzic, Corporate Secretary & Executive Assistant to the President and CEO, said in a statement.

Power was knocked out in several Saskatchewan communities, including Redvers, Carlyle and Alida. Crews were standing down until it was safe to travel.

Western and northern Manitoba are also dealing with winter storm conditions. Blizzard conditions in The Pas caused the Kelsey School Division to close its five schools for the first time in 30 years.

