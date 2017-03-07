Town of Taber moves towards 3-year budget

The Town of Taber is one step closer to establishing a three-year rolling budget.

The town currently passes a capital and operating budget each year, which outlines projects and services for the next year.

Town officials said switching to three years will give them more time to implement already-planned-for projects.

“This will allow for earlier tendering processes, strategic project management, and continuity of services over a longer period of time,” director of finance Devon Wannop said in a release.

“Administrative staff will spend less time drafting annual budgets and more time implementing projects outlined for the next three years.”

Over the past few years, the town has increased its level of services on a number of fronts, including parks and facilities maintenance and expanding its industrial base while minimizing tax increases for residents.

“As often as possible, efficiencies are sought during the budgeting process to allow for the highest level of service while maintaining reasonable costs,” chief administrative officer Cory Armfelt said. “The new three-year budget process is another efficiency administrative staff are looking forward to implementing.”

On March 1, a special council meeting was held to review the draft 2018 and 2019 operating budgets, with council set to vote on the three-year cycle on March 13.

If approved, Taber residents will see no utility or tax rate increase in 2017 in the municipal portion of their taxes, with the exception of increases due to the consumer price index and carbon tax.