Mars rover example of University of Saskatchewan student experience fund

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) produces top of the line innovators in their fields. One example is the U of S Space Team (USST), who designed an award winning Mars rover.

The team is made up of a range of students from different programs, working together on space related designs. Their 2015 design took first place at the European Rover Challenge in Poland.

Funds for the design, as well as travel, came in part from the President’s Student Experience Fund. Designed to promote learning and once-in-a-lifetime experiences outside of the classroom, the fund is one of two benefiting from the upcoming One Day for Students fundraising campaign.

USST president Austin Shirley doesn’t think their rover would have gone as far without the fund. The team also gives students a unique experience.

“This is closer to real life engineering experience than anything you may have the opportunity or possibility to do in class.” says Shirley. “You can take this project with you for years.”

One Day for Students is March 9.