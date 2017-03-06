Premier Brad Wall to stop receiving top-up pay from Saskatchewan Party

Premier Brad Wall was the only premier in the country who was still receiving a stipend from his party, but just before spring session Monday, he asked his party to stop providing the stipend.

Premier Brad Wall released the following statement on Monday asking the Saskatchewan Party to discontinue the leader’s allowance.

“The Saskatchewan Party has had a policy of providing a leader’s allowance dating back to its first elected leader. In part, the allowance was to assist with party-related expenses of the leader as well as a salary supplement,” the statement read.

“I supported the policy prior to being a leader and have received the allowance as leader. However, to the extent there are any negative perceptions about what this allowance might imply for the office of Premier, the government, or for the party – I have asked the Party for its complete discontinuation.”

The premier was collecting $37,000 a year annually from the Sask. Party, on top of a $166,137, including a $96,183 base salary and an additional allowance of $69,954.

Out of the 13 premiers, Wall now has the 9th highest salary.