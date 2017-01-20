Politics
January 20, 2017 10:37 pm

Christy Clark no longer receiving $50,000 stipend from party

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Province of B.C. / Flickr
A A

Premier Christy Clark has revealed she will no longer be receiving a controversial stipend from the B.C. Liberal Party, a week after a New York Times article called the premier out for her party’s handling of political donations.

Story continues below
Global News

The Times noted that Clark is one of only two Canadian premiers, alongside Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall, to receive a stipend from her political party on top of her taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000.

READ MORE: New York Times report on BC: Canada’s ‘Wild West’ of political cash

“Because it’s become a real distraction… I’ve asked the party instead to ‘let’s just get rid of it,” Clark said of the $50,000 annual pay out.

But she said the decision was not related to the Times article.

Under the new system, she said she expects parties to reimburse leaders for their expenses.

The premier has said she attends exclusive fundraising events organized by the B.C. Liberal Party, but does not know how much people pay to attend.

B.C.’s conflict of interest commissioner —  whose son works for the premier — has twice ruled the donation-supplied stipend isn’t a conflict for Clark.
Report an error
BC Liberal Party
British Columbia
Christy Clark
Christy Clark stipend
Conflict of Interest
New York Times
Political Donations
Political stipend

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News