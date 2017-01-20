Christy Clark no longer receiving $50,000 stipend from party

Premier Christy Clark has revealed she will no longer be receiving a controversial stipend from the B.C. Liberal Party, a week after a New York Times article called the premier out for her party’s handling of political donations.

The Times noted that Clark is one of only two Canadian premiers, alongside Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall, to receive a stipend from her political party on top of her taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000.

“Because it’s become a real distraction… I’ve asked the party instead to ‘let’s just get rid of it,” Clark said of the $50,000 annual pay out.

But she said the decision was not related to the Times article.

Under the new system, she said she expects parties to reimburse leaders for their expenses.

The premier has said she attends exclusive fundraising events organized by the B.C. Liberal Party, but does not know how much people pay to attend.

B.C.’s conflict of interest commissioner — whose son works for the premier — has twice ruled the donation-supplied stipend isn’t a conflict for Clark.