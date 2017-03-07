Federal budget to drop March 22, Morneau confirms

The federal budget will be tabled in the House of Commons on March 22, Finance Minister Bill Morneau confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

As is the tradition, Morneau announced the date in the House of Commons.

Much like the government’s inaugural budget last spring, the 2017-18 fiscal roadmap is expected to focus heavily on the so-called Canadian middle class and infrastructure spending.

There may also be significant tax-related changes coming as the Liberals work to fulfill a campaign pledge to find $3 billion per year in new revenue by 2019-20 through “an overdue and wide-ranging review” of existing tax expenditures.

The 2017-18 budget may be a particularly challenging one for Morneau as his government struggles to promote economic growth while confronting Conservative accusations of out-of-control deficit spending.

The government has also been criticized, most recently by a Senate committee and the Parliamentary Budget Officer, of failing to produce a concrete plan for the rollout of $186 billion in money set aside for infrastructure investment over the next decade.

The Trump effect

Budget preparations in recent weeks have faced an additional hurdle as Canadian officials attempt to get a better handle on President Donald Trump’s plans for the American economy.

Specifically, the prospect of new negotiations surrounding the North America Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA), lower corporate rates in the U.S. and a new border tax — all reportedly being considered by the White House — have loomed over Morneau’s department.

The finance minister recently met with his American counterpart, U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin, but they kept their discussions broad.

“When he spoke about tax reform, he did not go into specifics,” Morneau said on a conference call last week.

“At this stage, without details, it’s not a time for us to express support, or opposition, or even insights into the impact on the Canadian economy.”