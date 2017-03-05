Entertainment
March 5, 2017 10:02 pm
Updated: March 5, 2017 10:03 pm

In Photos: Edmonton car enthusiasts rejoicing the return of World of Wheels

Over 150 vehicles were on display at the World of Wheels exhibit at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

It was a car lover’s dream at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend as thousand packed the halls to check out the World of Wheels exhibit.

The show is touring across Canada and made its return to Edmonton this weekend after a 17 year absence.

“Our attendance was way up and we’re looking and coming back next year,” said Shelley Ostrove, a publicist with World of Wheels.

Over 150 vehicles including hot rods, competition cars and concept vehicles were on display.

The event included a nostalgia drag racing section presented by the Reynolds-Alberta Museum and the 50th anniversary Camaro display presented by Ron Hodgson Chevrolet.

“We have 40 exhibitors- you can buy anything here for your car,” Ostrove added.

Organizers say the show will return again next spring.

Over 150 vehicles were on display at the World of Wheels at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

