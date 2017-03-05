Roughrider Pep Band a time to share passion for the team

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Pep Band is getting ready for its 24th year of amping up Roughriders fans. They held auditions at their first practice Sunday.

“We have two or three practices before the season starts, like today, new players can come down and see what’s it’s like,” trombone player David Calum said.

The pep band has played at every home game and Grey Cup since 1993. They’ll continue that tradition at the new Mosaic stadium June 10th at the first preseason game.

“It’s just another way for fans to show appreciation for the team. We like to get them in and pump them up for the game,” trombone player David Calum said.

Watch: Rider pep band tryouts

The band is made up of about 40 members ranging from teenagers to seniors. They have to know how to play an instrument and be passionate about the Roughriders.

For one couple, that passion to ‘bleed green’ goes even further.

Dale Finch and Leah Nowosiadly met and fell in love because of the pep band.

“It ties into our love of music and the Riders, and it was a special time,” Finch said.

The first band practice of the season marks 11 years since they first met.

“It was in 2006, we were taking a bus to Winnipeg for the Grey Cup and Dale was our bus driver. It started with a little flirting here and there,” said Nowosiadly.

“It’s just extending that musical family a little bit,” Finch said.

He also encourages people to try out for the band because you never know where it might lead you.

“I recommend it,” Finch said.