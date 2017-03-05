Major winter storm expected in Manitoba Monday

WINNIPEG — Don’t let the sunshine and warm Sunday fool you, Environment Canada warns that another winter storm is on the way.

According to Environment Canada, a major winter storm is expected to impact southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba Monday into Tuesday.

A storm system that is developing over western United States is expected to track across the Dakotas on Monday and intensify as it moves in to Ontario Monday night into Tuesday.

The system is expected to bring heavy snow from southeast Saskatchewan across Western Manitoba and Interlake regions into central and northern Manitoba.

As for what to expect with this storm, it’ll be a mix of freezing rain changing in to snow.

The Red River valley and east of Lake Winnipeg the weather is expected to start off as rain or freezing rain and change in to snow later in the day.

The range of snowfall could sit anywhere from 5 cm to 30 cm.

Along with the snow, Manitobans can expect a increase in winds Monday in to the night. A caution to drivers that there’s a chance for blowing snow and poor visibility in open areas.

With the freezing rain, snow, and wind, there is a possibility for blizzard conditions over the Manitoba lakes and much of northeast Manitoba Monday night into Tuesday.

Warm weather is also not expected to stick around for long. Monday is expected to see a high of 5 C and a low of -11 C. But, after that the highs for the day will deep below zero.