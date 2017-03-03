Warm weekend followed up by winter storm in southern Manitoba

WINNIPEG– Southern Manitoba is getting ready for a warm weekend with temperatures above 0 C Saturday and Sunday but it will quickly be followed up by a winter storm on Monday.

Low pressure over northern Manitoba will be bringing snow to the northern regions of the province this weekend. The effect of this system will be warmer winds moving into the south under generally overcast conditions, thus allowing temperatures to warm up above the freezing mark.

Late Sunday and Monday, a Colorado Low will be moving into southern Manitoba that will bring with it a combination of snow, rain and strong winds.

Winnipeg looks to be near the rain/snow boundary so will likely see a combination of rain and snow. There is also the chance that a small amount of freezing rain could briefly fall.

Further west, conditions are expected to be cooler so rain is unlikely, just snow and strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall and rainfall accumulation could be around 15 cm of snow or 15 mm of rain for southern Manitoba. Winnipeg will likely see a combination. Higher snowfall totals are possible in the Interlake region and east of Lake Winnipeg where up to 25 cm could fall.

This system will be travelling northwest and will likely affect norther Manitoba either later Monday and into Tuesday.