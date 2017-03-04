Fundraising campaign launched to assists asylum seekers arriving in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The largest settlement agency in Manitoba is asking for help as a steady flow of asylum seekers continue to make their way to Winnipeg.

Welcome Place launched a new campaign on Saturday called ‘Open Your Hearts’ in effort to raise funds to support asylum seekers who cross the Emerson border into Manitoba.

“We have had 169 refugee claimants since January 2017. We received a call yesterday afternoon that there were 24 more waiting,” Rita Chahal with Welcome Place said.

Right now, Welcome Place has enough money to fund programs for the next five months. As more asylum seekers arrive, the newcomer centre is asking the public to help cover the cost of supporting every person arriving to Winnipeg.

“What we need today to maintain this program is a $300,000 plea to the community,” Welcome Place board member Bruce White said.

The centre is looking for financial donations to hire new staff, and create a hub for refugee claimants in Winnipeg.

White said the $300,000 would cover program funding for the next 12 months.