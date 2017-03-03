Former Peel police officer charged with sexual assault

Ontario’s police watchdog says a former Peel Regional Police officer has been charged in an alleged sexual assault dating back to the summer of 2009.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was contacted by Peel police on July 14, 2016, regarding an allegation of a sexual nature involving a female that allegedly occurred while the former officer was still active.

The SIU says 55-year-old Carlton Watson is facing one count of sexual assault and is to appear in court in Brampton on March 27. He has been released from custody with conditions.

In 2015, a former Peel police constable by the same name was convicted of dozens of fraud and breach of trust-related charges related to a car insurance scam.

He was dismissed from the force at a disciplinary hearing in July. Reports at that time said Watson was out on bail pending the result of an appeal of his conviction and five-year sentence.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

With files from AM640