VSB to release results of investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) is expected to release the results of an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment involving its senior management staff Friday morning.

In September, Global News broke the story about allegations that some Vancouver School Board trustees were bullying senior management, prompting a WorkSafeBC investigation.

READ MORE: Vancouver School Board trustees slammed with serious bullying and harassment allegations

Global News learned of the allegations through a memo sent to Education Minister Mike Bernier from the BC School Superintendents Association. The letter outlined a series of complaints, including bullying, harassment and intimidation in the workplace.

The allegations came several days after two VSB administrators — the acting superintendent and the acting treasurer — took medical leaves at the same time.

Four more administrators took medical leaves in the days that followed.

VSB voted to suspend the public process to close up to 11 schools amidst the allegations.

Global News will have a reporter at the VSB press conference later this morning.

More to come.

-With files from Jill Slattery