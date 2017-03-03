One man killed in serious single-vehicle crash on Fraser Highway in Surrey

A man is dead after a serious single-vehicle crash that has shut down part of the Fraser Highway in Surrey early Friday morning.

The accident happened near the highway’s intersection at 180th Street around 1 a.m.

Few details are known but it appears a car jumped the median, struck a pole and then slammed into a tree.

Surrey RCMP said the westbound lanes of the highway will be opening shortly but the eastbound lanes will remain closed for several more hours between 184th and 72nd Avenue while police investigate.

There’s no word on when the lanes will be re-opened.