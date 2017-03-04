Number of fire fatalities in New Brunswick ‘on high end’

Fire marshal Douglas Browne is reminding New Brunswickers to ensure they have working smoke alarms after two fire fatalities since the start of 2017.

Browne said there have been two fire-related fatalities this year, and said there were 11 deaths in 2016. He said the number of fatalities is on the “high end”, but still within the “average range” in the province, based on historical data.

“Obviously we would desire to have zero fatalities, but it’s the unfortunate realities of the world that we work in,” Browne said.

On average, Browne said there are four structure fires per day throughout the province. He said that ranges from kitchen fires that cause damage to cupboard, to fires that completely consume and destroy homes.

Browne said the number one thing people should do is ensure they have working smoke alarms in every bed room, and on every floor of their homes.

That adds up to an approximate average of 1,460 fires each year across the province.

Eric Holman survived a fire in Fredericton in April 2016. A fire consumed a neighbouring home and quickly spread to his apartment on York Street.

Nearly a year later Holman said he’s still struggling with the reality of what happened. He said he’s lucky to be alive. Holman told Global News he lost 95 percent of his belongings in the fire.

“When I hear sirens or I see something online, even on social media about house fires I still get that gut feeling.” Holman said. “Recovering from it hasn’t been easy. Especially the first few months.”

He said not knowing where he was going to live was stressful and said he hopes no one has to go through what he did.

Holman said fires are now more “top of mind”.

“I’ve known many people in the past that have gone through fires and now I know exactly what they feel like,” Holman said.

Following the fire, Holman said he was contacted by Big Hearts, Small City, a not-for-profit organization that helps fire victims with rapid rehousing. He said they helped connect with him the Red Cross.

The organization’s president and founder Jason Surette said the organization helped 70 fire victims find housing in 2016, and two people so far this year. Surette said most people they help don’t have insurance.

He told Global News those numbers are fairly average, despite the increasing number of fires people may hear about through social media.

“A lot of fire departments post fires on Twitter [and] on Facebook, and like we do to0 when we hear about fires. So I think a lot of people hear about it more than you would have years ago,” Surette said.

Surette said the attention to fires on social media has sparked more people to reach out to offer assistance to the organization.

Comparing fire statistics to Nova Scotia

According the the Nova Scotia office of the fire marshal, there were eight fire related fatalities between April 1, 2015 and March 30, 2016.

There is also an average of three structure fires per day reported in Nova Scotia.

“The fire statistics for this year appear to be similar to recent years,” wrote a government spokesperson. “There has not been any one specific fire cause more prevalent than another as of late.”

The spokesperson said generally during winter months there are often a higher number of heat equipment related fires.

Statistics for 2016-2017 are not yet available.