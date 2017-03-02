Calgary kids celebrate Canada 150: ‘We all belong here’

Hauling out the nets at an elementary school usually means it’s time for a bit of ball hockey. But for some Grade 1 and 2 students at Calgary’s Bowcroft School, it’s all about a new kind of kerfuffle in the crease this week.

They’re using hockey nets as part of the set for a show they’re creating to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Students in all the classes are shaping the production with the help of Calgary’s Trickster Theatre, which is helping mount similar shows at almost 50 schools around Alberta this year.

The theme at Bowcroft is about belonging and accepting others for who they are.

Most of the students are playing wolves, with Grade 2 student Gracie Brennan-Yee featured as a Canada goose.

“I’m trying to fit in,” Brennan-Yee said, “but they’re not letting me.”

The nets function as a den for the wolves, who eventually allow the goose to join them.

As Grade 1 student Noah Wilcox, playing a wolf, tells his fellow pack members: “We all belong here.”

The Trickster performer who’s leading the class, Amy Burks, said she’s impressed by the students’ contributions.

“It’s really important for them to take universal ideas, such as belonging and caring, and make it fun.”

The students perform their Canada 150 celebration show Friday, March 3 at Bowcroft School in northwest Calgary.