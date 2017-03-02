Manitoba Bisons women’s hockey team hauls in major individual awards

WINNIPEG — Their season may be over but the accolades continue to pour in for the Manitoba Bisons women’s hockey team after one of their most successful seasons in the program’s history.

A pair of major individual awards were bestowed upon the team on Thursday with Lauryn Keen named the outstanding player of the year while head coach Jon Rempel was announced as the conference’s coach of the year.

Keen, 20, is the first Bisons player to win the MVP award in the team’s 20 year history. The third year forward from Manitou won the conference’s scoring title with 34 points, including nine goals and 25 assists.

Rempel was named the coach of the year for the fourth time in his 13 seasons behind the Herd’s bench. He’s also won the honour in two of the last three seasons. Rempel led the Bisons to 19 wins in 28 conference games, improving by 15 points from the year before.

“The selection of Jon Rempel as Canada West Women’s Hockey Coach of the Year is an honour for Bison Sports, and deserved recognition of his contribution,” University of Manitoba Director of Athletics Gene Muller said through a media release. “He is a dedicated and passionate coach and a true servant of our women’s hockey program. His impact is especially noticeable in the number of Bison athletes selected for the Canada West all-star teams. We are proud of his achievement.”

Other award winners on Thursday included Alberta Pandas forward Kennedy Ganser for rookie of the year, and Mount Royal’s Sarah Weninger was chosen as the winner of the Canada West Student-Athlete Community Service Award.

The Bisons were eliminated in the Canada West Semifinals last weekend at the hands of the Pandas.