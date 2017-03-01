Blogs
Toronto program aims to help those with Parkinson’s through dance

WATCH ABOVE: Dancing with Parkinson's helps people find joy in what their bodies can do. Dance is becoming more widely accepted in the medical community as complementary intervention to pharmacological pursuits. Dance has the ability to uplift spirits, work the body and mind, and connect humans.

Sarah Robichaud is not only a dancer and fitness expert, but the founder of Dancing with Parkinson’s.

In 2008, she took what she knows best and turned it into something inspiring and rewarding – a dance class that helps people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Dancing with Parkinson’s is unique and a specifically-designed dance program which helps them express, move their body, uplift their spirits, work on their physicality, and connect to others through dance,” said Robichaud.

“I knew nothing about Parkinson’s until I got a diagnosis of it,” said Charles Dennis, a Dancing with Parkinson’s participant. “You read about it, and it talks about loss of mobility, loss of cognitive ability, and that can be pretty scary”.

The program offers 12 classes per week in many locations throughout the GTA. With the help of fundraising, government and corporate agencies, class fees are low and in some cases, such as their intergenerational dance project, it’s free to participants.

“What we have found with dance using imagery and visualization and music, there’s a different neural pathway being created or connected to get these people moving in a way that they haven’t before,” said Robichaud.

“I feel like I’m getting more fluid, or keeping fluidity that I don’t want to lose. I’ll say I feel more daring, like I’m willing to put myself out there a little more,” Dennis said.

Robichaud believes that “dance has the power to break down and transcend all barriers.”

