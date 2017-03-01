Manitoba PC legislature members taking voluntary wage freeze: Premier

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members are taking a voluntary wage freeze for the coming year.

Premier Brian Pallister says his 40-member caucus will refund a 1.6 per cent cost of living increase that is set to kick in automatically April 1.

Pallister says the wage freeze also applies to the extra salaries given to cabinet ministers and himself.

The move comes as the Tory government plans to curb the growth in public-sector salaries, although Pallister has refused so far to reveal details.

Pallister says his caucus is signalling that everyone has to play a part in helping to fight the province’s billion-dollar deficit.

The former NDP government also took a voluntary wage freeze when it negotiated a freeze for civil servants.