Politics
March 1, 2017 4:58 pm

Manitoba PC legislature members taking voluntary wage freeze: Premier

By Staff The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Friday, January 13, 2017.

Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press / File
A A

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members are taking a voluntary wage freeze for the coming year.

Premier Brian Pallister says his 40-member caucus will refund a 1.6 per cent cost of living increase that is set to kick in automatically April 1.

RELATED: Battle lines drawn over spending and wage freezes as politicians return to legislature

Pallister says the wage freeze also applies to the extra salaries given to cabinet ministers and himself.

The move comes as the Tory government plans to curb the growth in public-sector salaries, although Pallister has refused so far to reveal details.

Pallister says his caucus is signalling that everyone has to play a part in helping to fight the province’s billion-dollar deficit.

The former NDP government also took a voluntary wage freeze when it negotiated a freeze for civil servants.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brian Pallister
Civil Servants
Legislature
Manitoba NDP
Manitoba premier
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives
Premier Brian Pallister
Wage Freeze

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News