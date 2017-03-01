Saanich Police warn about passport scam

Saanich Police are warning about the passport scam that’s starting to resurface in the area.

The scam involves online companies offering to speed up the passport application process — for a fee.

Police say no third party can speed up the application process and only passport service locations can collect passport fees.

Passport applications are also available free of charge.

“If you’re in urgent need of a passport, there are legitimate ways to obtain express service,” A/Sgt. Jereme Leslie with Saanich Police said in a release. “There are a number of other issues that go along with this fraud including giving out your personal information.”

If you have been a victim of this scam, you are asked to contact your local police.

If you’ve handed out your personal information to a fraudulent third party, you could become the victim of identity fraud — you should contact a credit bureau and place a flag on your account.