Reeve says community uneasy after double homicide in St. Georges, Man.

The reeve of the Rural Municipality of Alexander, Man., says the community is uneasy after a double homicide Tuesday.

Reeve Raymond Garand identified the victims as Steven Chevrefils and Jody Brown.

RELATED: Manitoba RCMP respond to double homicide in St. Georges

RCMP said there’s no public threat to the community, but Garand says people are still concerned.

“[People] need to feel safe and we need help and more police around here to try to stop this kind of action from happening again,” he said.

“The local RCMP do their best but there are far too few of them in our area. These fellows have a large area to look after.”

Garand said he visited the families of the victims Tuesday night adding both men were fathers and each had two children.

“It’s very devastating to all of us in the area,” Garand said.

“I’m at this time short of words on this situation.”

He said both men liked to have fun and enjoy life.

“They both grew up here and knew everyone there is. [There’s only] so many families in the area so between hockey, baseball, fishing, hunting and of course all outdoor events both could be found in the crowd,” Garand said.