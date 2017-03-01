Politics
March 1, 2017 8:09 am

How should London spend its slowly growing tax revenue?

Natalie Lovie By Reporter  AM980 London
London’s city coffers didn’t take in much more property tax revenue in 2016 compared to the year before, according to a new city report.

The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will review a report Wednesday afternoon that recommends spreading $6 million over several municipal departments.

Chart of allocation of assessment growth funding for 2017 included in the agenda for the meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee on March 1.

City of London website

The tax-base growth last year was 0.91 per cent, which works out to $4.9 million.

When that’s combined with $1.2 million in assessment growth money that was held over from last year, the total for this year works out to $6.1 million.

Council policy dictates the money go towards city services impacted by London’s growth.

The report outlines close to two dozen business cases suggested by city staff where the money could be spent.

The money includes $1.6 million for London police to hire 14 full-time civilians and officers.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 4 p.m.

