Air quality concerns keep Shannon Park students inside

After receiving concerns from parents over the impact on air quality from a major demolition site near Shannon Park Elementary School, the school made a decision to keep students inside Tuesday

READ MORE: Stadium or no stadium? Debate continues over development of Shannon Park site

“As deconstruction of buildings in the former DND Shannon Park housing moves closer to our school site, questions and concerns regarding debris and air quality have been brought to our attention,” said principal Angela Yerxa-Weeks in a letter sent home to parents Tuesday.

Parental concerns over air quality impact caused by Shannon Park demolition site forced indoor recess & lunch for students. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/5pU5cgMeQS Story continues below — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) February 28, 2017

Yerxa-Weeks had students stay inside during recess and lunch while school officials consulted with the companies and governing bodies in charge of the project.

“We have been given every assurance that the deconstruction process is following all safety standards prescribed by NS Occupational Health and Safety and NS Environment standards,” Yerxa-Weeks said in the letter.

Parents who spoke to Global News near the school property weren’t comfortable giving their names, but one mother still wanted to express her concerns.

“We’ve [some parents] been concerned since they started tearing that down. I have a child with extreme respiratory problems who’s monitored all the time and that going in the air, I don’t trust it, they should wait till the kids are out of school,” the mother said.

Yerxa-Weeks said school officials have been reassured air quality from the site is closely monitored.

“All air quality samples taken thus far are within acceptable limits. We have requested that the results from air quality testing are shared with us and Canada Lands has guaranteed that the results will be shared with us,” she said in the letter to parents.

Canada Lands Company is a federal Crown corporation that redevelops surplus government land.

The company acquired Shannon Park from the Department of National Defence in 2014.

The area was home to military families for more than 50 years until its closure in the early 2000s.

WATCH: Memories of Shannon Park re-lived

Demolition of the buildings began in March 2016, after hazardous materials were identified and removed.

“A technical assessment of all those buildings was undertaken, hazardous materials as they’re regulated were identified, quantified, delineated and a work plan, a specification prepared for their removal and that work was done in compliance with provincial regulations,” said Chris Millier, the real estate developer for the site with Canada Lands.

Millier said extensive consultation has been done with school officials and the buildings closest to the school were demolished with student safety in mind.

“We specifically scheduled that work in July and August when children weren’t present. The removal of the buildings immediately across from the school has been scheduled for the March Break,” Millier said.

Millier said the company will also look into better mitigating dust blowing into the schoolyard during high wind conditions.