Quebec adopts law to force government lawyers, notaries back to work
The Quebec National Assembly has adopted legislation to force striking government lawyers and notaries back to work.
The bill passed in the legislature Tuesday after a lengthy debate.
About 1,100 lawyers and notaries have been ordered to return to work on Wednesday.
They have been on strike since October.
