Canada
February 28, 2017 3:19 pm

Quebec adopts law to force government lawyers, notaries back to work

By Staff The Canadian Press

Quebec lawyers and notaries protested outside of the National Assembly on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Raquel Fletcher/Global News
A A

The Quebec National Assembly has adopted legislation to force striking government lawyers and notaries back to work.

The bill passed in the legislature Tuesday after a lengthy debate.

READ MORE: Striking government lawyers vow to fight back against back-to-work legislation

About 1,100 lawyers and notaries have been ordered to return to work on Wednesday.

They have been on strike since October.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Quebec City
Quebec Lawyer Strike
Quebec lawyers
Quebec notaries
Quebec notary strike
Quebec politics
striking Quebec lawyers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News