Striking government lawyers vow to fight back against back-to-work legislation

Striking government lawyers are fighting back after Quebec’s Treasury Board president Pierre Moreau accused them of being intransigent and unwilling to compromise.

The general unlimited strike began Oct. 24 of last year and has caused significant delays in the legislative process.

The union, which represents over 1,100 Quebec government lawyers and notaries, said Moreau had “placed a gun to their heads,” when he threatened Saturday to table a bill in the National Assembly on Monday, to force them back to work.

The group accuses Moreau of not taking the time to even consider the lawyers’ counter-proposal, the details of which were revealed Sunday.

At the heart of the dispute is the union’s wish to change their negotiation process to binding arbitration from the current mediation.

The union said it will not hesitate to fight against any back-to-work legislation, adding it is willing to go all the way to Supreme Court if need be.

The lawyers have been without a contract for nearly two years.