WATCH: Video of 8-year-old dancing goalie from Brampton goes viral

It’s a type of video that will surely bring a smile to your face; an eight-year-old goalie from Brampton, Ont. busting a move to the Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall song “Juju On That Beat” has been viewed more than a million times online.

Noah Young has been playing hockey for three years and his mother, Paige Rowswell, said he likes to dance during breaks.

“He dances on every whistle,” Rowswell said. “But between periods he will come out and dance.”

READ MORE: Ontario police officer takes over music video shoot with epic dance moves

Rowswell said the video of Young, who is currently playing goalie for the novice AAA hockey team the Brampton 45s, was taken on Saturday at one of his games but added she doesn’t know who posted the video online.

“It was just between the second and third [period] … he was waiting for his coach’s pep talk and his coach shooed him away and said, ‘Go do your thing, go dance,” Rowswell said.

“The moms on the team were saying everyone was taking video.”

The video was posted online Monday and in 24 hours had more than 1 million views.

While the video received overnight success, Rowswell said the reason Young’s dance moves were so polished is because he has been taking hip hop classes for more than a year.

“His sisters both dance … he loves to dance and it just happened to work with his hockey schedule,” she said.

Rowswell said she would have never expected the video to explode the way it did.

“I’m in shock,” Rowswell said. “I’m happy. When I was watching him dance that day, I had tears in my eyes. They haven’t won a game all season … and they just make it fun and he goes out [on the ice] and just has fun.”