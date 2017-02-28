No texting while crossing the street: Montreal proposes new law

The City of Montreal argued, at a public consultation on road safety Monday, that texting while crossing the street is dangerous.

It is asking the province to make it illegal.

READ MORE: Ontario nixes Toronto proposal to ban texting and walking

“Sometimes we say to the car, pay attention when you turn left or right,” said Executive Committee member Aref Salem.

“But for the pedestrian too, we have to tell them, make sure at least it’s safe. We don’t want more injuries, we don’t want fatalities on our streets.”

The city argues the law would improve road and pedestrian safety.

READ MORE: Tougher laws for texting drivers

Montreal also proposed giving police the power to fine pedestrians if they are caught texting while crossing the street.

“We don’t want fines to be abusive,” said Salem.

“We want at least fines to be just enough to look and make sure at least, that when they cross the street they’re safe.”

Last year, Toronto made a similar request to the Ontario provincial government, but it was turned down.