Almost half of Canadians likely to boycott ‘Trump branded’ properties and products: poll

With the grand opening of Vancouver’s Trump Tower on its way Tuesday morning, a new poll shows almost half of Canadians say they are likely to boycott products and venues that bear the “Trump” brand.

The Insights West survey shows 45 per cent say they are “very likely” (32 per cent) or “somewhat likely” (13 per cent) to boycott a hotel, restaurant or store located in a “Trump branded” property, including almost two thirds (65 per cent) of British Columbians.

Forty-one per cent say they are likely to boycott a store that sells “Trump brand” products.

About a third of Canadians would cancel a trip to the United States because of Donald Trump’s presidency and 28 per cent would avoid purchasing goods originating from the United States, if a non-American alternative is available.

Finally, one-in-five say they would avoid American restaurant franchises in Canada.

READ MORE: Trump tower opens in Vancouver but the welcome isn’t warm

“Canadians are starting to express their displeasure with the political situation in the United States with their wallets,” said Mario Canseco, vice president, public affairs at Insights West.

Almost three-in-four Canadians (73 per cent) are concerned about the fact that Donald Trump is now the President of the United States.

The the poll shows Canadians are connected to the situation unfolding in the United States, with 83 per cent saying they have been following news related to American politics “very closely” or “somewhat closely.” Canadians are also spending more time discussing American politics with their family, friends and co-workers (73 per cent) than Canadian politics (67 per cent).

Results are based on an online study conducted from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, among a representative sample of 1,001 Canadian adults. The margin of error, which measures sample variability, is +/- 3.1 percentage points.