Search to resume after person falls off canoe into Westwood Lake in Nanaimo
A A
A dive team is expected to resume the search for a missing boater in Nanaimo at first light today.
RCMP were called to Westwood Lake last night for reports of a person falling off a canoe.
The canoe was eventually found by search and rescue teams and brought to shore.
Few details about this incident have been released at this time but more information it expected to be released later this morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments