Nanaimo BC
February 28, 2017 8:17 am

Search to resume after person falls off canoe into Westwood Lake in Nanaimo

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Westwood Lake in Nanaimo.

Google Maps
A A

A dive team is expected to resume the search for a missing boater in Nanaimo at first light today.

RCMP were called to Westwood Lake last night for reports of a person falling off a canoe.

The canoe was eventually found by search and rescue teams and brought to shore.

Few details about this incident have been released at this time but more information it expected to be released later this morning.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Nanaimo BC
Nanaimo Lake
Nanaimo RCMP
Naniamo
Search and Rescue
Westwood Lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News