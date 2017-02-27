Police searching for five suspects, following armed robbery in Clinton

Huron County OPP are looking for five suspects following an armed robbery in Clinton on Sunday night.

Police responded to a home on Albert Street in the municipality at around 9:50 p.m. and say a group of five people entered the house through an unlocked door, brandished weapons and demanded money and drugs.

According to police there were eight people inside the home at the time, and one sustained a minor injury during the incident.

They’re now searching for three white men in connection with the case. One suspect is around 6’1″, with a slim build, and was wearing a black jacket, black bandana, and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as around 5’6″, weighing 195 lbs, wearing a black hoody and black bandana, with a brown scarf over his head.

The third suspect is described as being of thin build, with blue eyes and a black hoody.

Police haven’t released descriptions for the two remaining suspects, but say the vehicle used during the home invasion was a dark colour four door sedan with a noisy muffler.

The investigation is a joint effort by Huron County OPP, the Huron County OPP Crime Unit, and the Mount Forest OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit.

Any person with information is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).