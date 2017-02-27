Lawyers back to negotiating table, as Quebec MNA’s debate back to work legislation

The Quebec government has ordered striking government lawyers and notaries back to work. The decision means a long debate Monday night over a special law that could go into the wee hours of Tuesday morning at the National Assembly.

However, only an hour before the debate was scheduled to begin on Monday, lawyers met with government negotiators. Treasury board president, Pierre Moreau said he was not optimistic, but hoped the talks would produce a deal.

In the meantime, the Parti Quebecois (PQ) said they would keep the debate going overnight as a form of protest to the special law.

“Let me tell you, we’re here against our will,” said PQ MNA, Pascal Bérubé.

Opposition parties say the government could ruin its relationship with lawyers going forward by forcing them back to work. Bérubé added he thought Minister Moreau was not negotiating in good faith.

Quebec lawyers and notaries have been on strike since the end of October. As a result, there’s been very few pieces of legislation passed at the National Assembly.

Moreau said the government presented five offers. Both groups say they agree that government lawyers should be paid an equal salary to crown prosecutors.

“I would have loved to have this type of conflict when I was in the private sector because it should be easy to find an independent committee who would settle what is the right definition of equal pay,” said Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader, Francois Legault.

“I cannot explain why it is impossible to get a negotiated agreement. You know, it takes two to Tango,” Moreau said.