WestJet to pay for damage to Calgary home after ice from plane crashes through roof

WestJet will pay for damages after chunks of ice — believed to have fallen from one of the airline’s planes — smashed through the roof of a Calgary home on Friday.

Theresa Couch and her husband were watching television Friday evening when they heard what they thought was an explosion.

“All of a sudden we heard this big bang and all this stuff falling,” Couch, who has lived in the house for 42 years, told Global News.

The couple found a hole in the ceiling of their hallway. Chunks of ice and debris were found in the basement.

After an inspection, the fire department concluded a piece of ice must have fallen from a plane.

“Putting all of the pieces together, the only explanation that we have at this time is that it would be a piece of ice from a passing plane,” said Paul LeBlanc, with the Calgary Fire Department.

“This is the first time in my 36 years of working for the Calgary Fire Department that I’ve ever heard of this happening.”

Luckily, no one was injured.

WestJet said an investigation is underway, including a thorough inspection of the aircraft involved.

“This is a most unfortunate incident for the family whose home was damaged and we will be reaching out to pay for all necessary repairs to their home,” WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart told Global News in an email.

RAW VIDEO: Theresa Couch was sitting in her living room watching TV with her husband when she heard a loud bang. It turns out, a chunk of ice fell off a plane and crashed through the roof of her home, into the basement. She explains the ordeal.

The aircraft, a WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400, was in the final stages of its flight to Calgary from Regina, Stewart said.

The Transportation Safety Board is also investigating and said this is the second time in nine years that something like this has happened. The last time it happened was also in Calgary.

— With files from Caley Ramsay and Kim Smith