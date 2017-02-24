Chunk of ice falls from plane and crashes through roof of Calgary home

Some homeowners in southeast Calgary were startled Friday night when a giant piece of ice came crashing through their roof.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to a home in the 100-block of Doverthorn Bay S.E. at around 7 p.m.

The initial call came in as an explosion, said Paul LeBlanc with the fire department.

“We found a hole in the rear of the house that had gone through the roof, through the ceiling and into the basement,” LeBlanc explained.

Fire crews went inside the house and found a large chunk of ice in the basement.

“It was about a foot in diameter,” LeBlanc said. “With the assessment that we could do when our crews arrived here, and putting all of the pieces together, the only explanation that we have at this time is that it would be a piece of ice from a passing plane.

“This is the first time in my 36 years of working for the Calgary Fire Department that I’ve ever heard of this happening.

“It has happened in other parts of the world. I do believe this is the first time in Calgary.”

Luckily no one was injured by the falling piece of ice. LeBlanc said the homeowners were quite shaken.

“Other than being very scared at the time, the occupants are doing just fine.”

The fire department confirmed with airport officials that the house was under Friday night’s flight path, LeBlanc said.

The fire department’s investigation has concluded.

Strange story here tonight. Calgary fire says chunk of ice (about foot long) fell from a plane & went through roof of house in Dover #yyc pic.twitter.com/MHOMljIDMm — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) February 25, 2017