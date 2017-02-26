Oscars 2017 winners list: ‘La La Land’ expected to dominate Academy Awards

Going into the 89th annual Academy Awards, speculation has it that critical and audience favourite La La Land will take home the bulk of the Oscars.

It certainly seems that way, based on the film’s performance at other recent awards shows, but you never know with the Oscars. It could be indie favourite Moonlight that wins the hardware, or tearjerker Manchester By the Sea could surprise everyone and snag top honours.

In the acting arena, La La Land‘s Emma Stone is expected to win Best Actress, while the Best Actor race is neck-and-neck (including Canadian Ryan Gosling), with no airtight prediction on who will win.

The winners may take a back seat to the volatile American political climate, which will most likely infiltrate the proceedings in some way. Host Jimmy Kimmel is helming the Oscars ceremony for the first time, and has to work to strike that delicate balance between too much commentary and too little. It remains to be seen.

(The nominees list is below, and will be updated with the winners as the ceremony goes on. The 89th Annual Academy Awards broadcast live on Feb. 26, 2017 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.)

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Directing

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Original Score



Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By the Sea

20th Century Women

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Original Song

“Audition,” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Boorowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarette

Pearl

Piper

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

