Winnipeg talent showcased at after party Friday at Centennial Concert Hall

WINNIPEG — There’s a party, but then there’s an after party. That’s where Culture Card’s event The Hub: Ballet Electric comes in.

Organizers say Friday, March 3rd isn’t just about ending off your week at the ballet, but rather they call it a cultural experience like none other, right in the heart of Winnipeg.

The CEO of Culture Card, Arturo Orellana, said Winnipeg has so many beautiful art to offer and so many hidden talents around all corners of our city and that’s why his group has partnered up with several others to showcase these artistic talents after a night of ballet.

“I am totally impressed with Winnipeg’s art scene. I think that is one of the most talented communities that I have ever seen. I think that every Winnipegger is an artist inside, maybe it’s because of the weather,” Orellana said.

The event will explore art, interactive art, musical performances, DJ’s and more.

It runs from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. and more information can be found here.