RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 16 east of Edmonton

One person was killed in a collision east of Edmonton on the Yellowhead Sunday morning.

Collision analysts were called to the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 16 at Highway 834.

A black truck and a silver truck collided and both suffered heavy damage.

Police on scene told Global News at least one person died, but couldn’t say how many people were involved in the collision.

The front passenger side of the silver vehicle and front driver side of the black one in the ditch are completely crushed. #yeg pic.twitter.com/gDzmZxtCDp — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 26, 2017

Road in the area had some snow on them from an overnight snowfall. Police are still investigating the cause.

Westbound traffic was diverted while officers investigated. RCMP asked that drivers in the area be cautious if travelling in the area.

Anyone that may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP.