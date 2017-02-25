Heatlh Minister Gaétan Barrette under scrutiny after PQ lodges complaint

The ethics commissioner is investigating whether or not Quebec’s health minister, Gaétan Barrette, placed himself in a situation of conflict of interest.

Commissioner Jacques Saint-Laurent announced Friday that he has opened up an investigation following a complaint by the Parti Québécois (PQ).

The party alleges that Barrette contravened article 25 of the Code of Ethics, which stipulates that all MNAs must declare any financial interest when matters are debated at the National Assembly or in a parliamentary commission.

PQ house leader Pascal Bérubé said the minister placed himself in a position of conflict of interest during debate over Bill 118. The bill focuses on medical labs, orthopedic service centres, and physiological respiratory centres not operated by the government.

Bérubé said the fact that both Barrette and his wife are radiologists, raises questions. The house leader alleges that because of his profession, the health minister has a vested interest in the proceedings, something the minister’s office categorically denied.