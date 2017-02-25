Man stabbed, woman arrested at Dartmouth home

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries early Saturday morning after being stabbed at a home in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a complaint of a domestic dispute at 3:09 a.m. in the 100 block of Lahey Rd. Upon arriving, they said they found a man who was suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

A woman was taken into custody as a result of the incident. Police say the two people involved were known to each other and assault and weapons-related charges are expected to be laid.

Another woman at the scene also had minor injuries and was treated by EHS.