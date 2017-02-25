Canada
February 25, 2017 11:01 am

Man stabbed, woman arrested at Dartmouth home

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News
File / Global News
A A

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries early Saturday morning after being stabbed at a home in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a complaint of a domestic dispute at 3:09 a.m. in the 100 block of Lahey Rd. Upon arriving, they said they found a man who was suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

A woman was taken into custody as a result of the incident. Police say the two people involved were known to each other and assault and weapons-related charges are expected to be laid.

Another woman at the scene also had minor injuries and was treated by EHS.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dartmouth stabbing
domestic dispute stabbing
Halifax Police stabbing incident
Halifax stabbing Lahey Road
Lahey Road Dartmouth
Lahey Road stabbing
stabbing dartmouth
stabbing Halifax

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News