4 cases of mumps confirmed at University of Alberta

Four cases of mumps have been confirmed at the University of Alberta campus in Edmonton.

The university said Friday it has notified staff, faculty and students of the situation.

The advisory came after nine cases of mumps were reported in southern Alberta earlier this week, after exposure to the virus from some players for the Medicine Hat Tigers, a team in the Western Hockey League.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can cause painful swelling of the salivary glands, especially the parotid glands.

It usually goes away in about 10 days, but, in some cases, it can cause complications that affect the brain, the testicles, the ovaries, or the pancreas.

On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks said several players had also presented with symptoms of mumps.

