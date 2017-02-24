Five Vancouver Canucks players show symptoms of mumps

Several Vancouver Canucks players have presented with symptoms of mumps.

The team says thus far defenceman Troy Stecher is the only player with a confirmed test result, but four more players, including Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin, Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have each shown symptoms, according to Canucks General Manager Jim Benning.

The team says it has been working with the Vancouver Health Authority, the NHL, NHLPA and BC Centre for Disease Control to minimize transmission of the illness.

Players who are presenting symptoms are being immediately tested and quarantined in isolation for a five-day period from the onset of symptoms or until test results prove negative.

Vaccines are also being administered to minimize further risk of contraction along with universal preventative hygiene measures as recommended by Vancouver Coastal Health, including disinfecting all dressing-room areas.

Vancouver Coastal Health authorities will be on hand at Rogers Arena on Friday to screen players and staff and immunize those who need it.

The team is facing San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on Saturday, but it is not yet clear if the outbreak within the team will affect their schedule.

READ MORE: Here is everything you to need to know about mumps

The mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets and is spread through coughing, sneezing and coming into contact with saliva through kissing, sharing drinks, utensils, food or water bottles.

Symptoms of mumps can last up to 10 days and include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, loss of appetite and swelling and pain in one or more salivary glands in the sides of cheeks or jaw.

The news comes as Toronto is also dealing with a mumps outbreak. The total number of cases in the city has now reached 17. Meanwhile, in Alberta, the Medicine Hat Tigers junior hockey team has been sidelined by mumps after seven players and coaches came down with symptoms.

READ MORE: Western Hockey League tries to minimize spread of mumps as AHS warns of outbreak